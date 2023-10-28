Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,250,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627,187 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $58,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,529,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,477 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $2,486,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in TransAlta by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 122,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in TransAlta by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 203,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of TAC opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

