Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $57,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Shares of BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $659.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

