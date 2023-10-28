Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 326,974 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 912.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326,974 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $61,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $202.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

