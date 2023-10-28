Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 5.56% of Healthcare Services Group worth $61,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 264,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

