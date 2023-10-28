Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Educational Development worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Educational Development Co. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

