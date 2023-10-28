DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,106 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of DexCom worth $63,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

