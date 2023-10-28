Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 55,865 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,865 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $345.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

