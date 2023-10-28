Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 193,575 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193,575 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $61,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $209.50 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $160.15 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 171.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

