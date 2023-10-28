Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.08 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

