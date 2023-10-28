Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $10,193,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -408.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

