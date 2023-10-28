Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.30 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

