ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Stock Position Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,712 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,072,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 437,805 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,616,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $8.64 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $588.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

