WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 845 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BKLN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

