Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.1 %

Lumentum stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

