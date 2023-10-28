Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Zynex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 104,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 183.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $299.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

