Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $515,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 774,154 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 774,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,131,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,534,245 shares of company stock valued at $67,889,981. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

