Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $228.82 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $151.34 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.19 and a 200 day moving average of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

