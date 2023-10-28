Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,887.59 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,956.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

