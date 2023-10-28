Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

