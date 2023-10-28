Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 427,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.