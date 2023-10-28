Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

