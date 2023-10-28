Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $951,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

DVN opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.