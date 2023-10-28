Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 279 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

BSX stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

