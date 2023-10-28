Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $457.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

