Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,613,860,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

SLB stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $318,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,466 shares of company stock worth $7,224,462. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.