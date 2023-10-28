Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.00. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

