BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.39 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $276.32 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

