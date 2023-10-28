RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in BCE by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is 151.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.53.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

