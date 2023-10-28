RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

