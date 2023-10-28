Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 41 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $303.24 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.71. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

