Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after acquiring an additional 525,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $184.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

