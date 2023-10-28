Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.16.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $554.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.25 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

