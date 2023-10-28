WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $198,000 in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth $382,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $453,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,631,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 301,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 155,089 shares in the last quarter.

DIVI opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

