3,584 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 345.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of UJUN stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

