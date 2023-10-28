WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,751,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,753. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

