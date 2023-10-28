WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

