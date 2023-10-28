Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after buying an additional 475,712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

