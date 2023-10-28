RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

