Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.47-4.67 EPS.
Integer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Integer has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $96.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integer
In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Integer
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.