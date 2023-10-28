Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.47-4.67 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Integer has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.