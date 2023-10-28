Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50 EPS.

Bunge Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BG opened at $105.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bunge has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

