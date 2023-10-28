Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

INVH opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 131.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

