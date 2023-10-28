Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Charter Communications worth $328,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.61.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.87 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

