Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 368.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $327,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

