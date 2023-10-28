Forsta AP Fonden Sells 16,700 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 340.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $79,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 2.6 %

HSY stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day moving average of $235.45. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.96 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

