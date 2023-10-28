Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

