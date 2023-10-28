VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

