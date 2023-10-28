Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

