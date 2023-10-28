Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.