Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total value of $438,943.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $434,138,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $438,943.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $434,138,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,591 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.39.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 9.2 %

COF stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

