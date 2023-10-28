Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 276.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,774 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 249.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.